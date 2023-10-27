It Runs In The Family comedy for Queen's Hall

A scene from the play It Runs in the Family. -

Better Than We? Wey! Productions is closing off 2023 with its final performance of the hilarious comedy, It Runs In The Family, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's on October 28.

The new theatre group presented Tom¸ Dick & Harry last year. Its new, hospital-based comedy is written by Ray Cooney and directed by Debra Boucaud- Mason. The play takes aim at the old adage, It’s mummy’s baby and daddy’s maybe!

Dr David Collymore anxiously preps in the hospital common room to deliver the biggest conference speech of his career when he’s suddenly confronted with a paternity suit. All hell breaks loose when a hysterical youth, accidental tranquilliser and aloo pies are added to the fast-paced chaos, a media release said.

The play features Kearn Samuel, Arnold "Pinny" Goindhan, Wendell Etienne, Nicholas Subero, Patti-Anne Ali, Paula Hamilton-Smith, Gervais Aleong, Shevonne Metivier, Rachel Bascombe, Reena Christian, Rachel Elcock, Keshala Mahabir and Kevon Brooks.

Tickets are available at outlets and malls and e-tickets are available at Queen’s Hall’s website: https://queenshalltt.com/event/better-than-we-wey-productions-play/

Student specials and corporate packages are also available.

For more info: Better Than We? Wey! Productions on Facebook and Instagram.