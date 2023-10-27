Guyana holds talks with Russian, Cuban ambassadors on Venezuela conflict

Guyana's president Irfaan Ali. -

AS conflict continues between Guyana and Venezuela over the former's Essequibo region, Guyana's Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Hilton Todd has discussed the matter with the country's Russian and Cuban ambassadors.

The two countries have been involved in a tit-for-tat all week over which rightfully owns the region west of the Essequibo River.

The matter is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The disputed area is rich in gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources.

Both countries have since warned the other that continued tensions can incite violence, and Caricom has indicated it supports Guyana.

Caricom hopes a December 3 referendum on the disputed area would not encourage the Venezuelan government to annex the region, which constitutes two-thirds of Guyana.

In two separate statements on Thursday and Friday, Guyana's Foreign Affairs Ministry said Todd met with Cuban ambassador Jorge Francisco Soberón Luis and Russian ambassador Alexander Kurmaz.

"During the meeting, Minister Todd provided an update on the recent actions by Venezuela.

"The Minister reiterated that the Government of Guyana is committed to a peaceful resolution of the case before the ICJ and the region being a zone of peace."

Also on Friday, secretary-general of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro said he supports Caricom's stance on this.

"We condemn any act that constitutes a breach of peace and an attempt to encroach on a country's sovereign borders.

"This is an irrefutable violation of Guyana's territorial rights."