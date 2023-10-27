Ganja in bookbag at school, two students held in Ste Madeleine

File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Princes Town municipal police arrested and charged two secondary schoolboys on Wednesday after allegedly finding marijuana in the crotch area of one and the schoolbag of the other at school.

The 18-year-old was held with 8.9 grammes of marijuana, while the 14-year-old was held with two grammes.

The police said at around 9 am on Wednesday, PCs Ramjohn, Pariman and WPC Phillip were in an unmarked police van on mobile patrol near the Ste Madeleine Secondary School.

Security guard Cpl Mendoza-Rodney of the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd spoke with the officers who met with the principal and spoke about illegal activities on the compound.

In the presence of the principal and other staffers, the police searched the 18-year-old boy in the library and found the illegal drugs wrapped in clear plastic in his crotch.

When the police questioned him about the drugs and told him of the offence, he remained silent.

The police also searched the bookbag of a 14-year-old student and found marijuana in the front pocket inside a piece of paper. He, too, remained silent. The police arrested the two.

The older student was granted bail and is expected to face a Princes Town magistrate on November 1.

On Thursday, the minor appeared in the Children Court in Fyzabad and was granted $10,000 bail.

The matter was postponed to December 5, pending a probation officer’s report.