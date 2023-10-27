Final encore for Nikki Cosby's Fifty-ish... Hottt AF!

Nikki Cosby on stage in Fifty-ish... Hottt AF! -

Nikki Crosby is set to bring the house down with her one-woman show, Fifty-ish... Hottt AF!

RS/RR Productions will presents an encore performance of Crosby's hilarious show, Fifty-ish... Hottt AF!

A media release said Cosby's performances have had audiences rolling in fits of laughter as they relate to the humorous aspects of being in their fifties.

Cosby has held the show in theatres in the east, north, and south, and is heading back to the east for her final performance.

Due to space limitations, the producers said they were unable to secure a venue in Port of Spain and thus, the show will take place at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operatives on October 28, at 8.30 pm. It's a one-night-only event, and there will be no extensions.

Tickets are available at all advertised outlets or Cipriani College box office, 12 pm-6 pm, or online ticket purchases via online transfer are also an option.