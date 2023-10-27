Fall of a great tree

BC Pires - Mark Lyndersay

THE EDITOR: For many, the introduction to BC Pires's writing was not always voluntary, and mine was no exception. My late father, who introduced me to Pires's work, insisted that I read his articles and provide my interpretations of his intended messages.

Pires's renowned Thank God It's Friday column became a weekly ritual in our household, and I soon realised that his words were not just ink on paper; they were profound messages waiting to be deciphered. As the years passed, my forced encounters with his writing evolved into a genuine appreciation.

His absence when he took a hiatus was palpable, leaving a void in our reading routine. Pires had an uncanny ability to infuse his writing with passion and authenticity, allowing readers to feel his presence through his words. His ability to strike a chord with readers of all ages was a testament to his writing prowess.

One aspect of Pires's work that resonated with me deeply was his coverage of the 1990 attempted coup over the years. His unparalleled skill lay in capturing the multifaceted views of society during that tumultuous time, including the perspectives of children who also experienced trauma; this I personally appreciated. His articles were like windows into the collective consciousness, providing insights into the heart and soul of a nation in crisis and employed in healing.

What truly set Pires apart was his ability to maintain excellence in his writing while embracing a simplicity that resonated with a wide audience.

His words flowed effortlessly, and for me it was a relief, especially as my father insisted I read with a dictionary, underlining and learning the meaning of any new words I encountered.

Pires set an indelible standard in the world of writing, and his absence will be keenly felt. To borrow from Maya Angelou's When Great Trees Fall, we are reminded of the profound impact of Pires on the world of literature.

Thank you, BC Pires, for sharing your gift with us – a gift that will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook, PoS