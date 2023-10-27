Enjoyed Trini to the bone
THE EDITOR: I write to pay respectful tribute to the memory of the late BC Pires who departed this life on October 21.
I never met Pires, neither was I acquainted with him in any way. As such my knowledge of the man is limited to my experience as a reader of his Trini to the bone column in the Trinidad Newsday.
I enjoyed reading BC’s column and it is my considered view that through his interviews he was able to tell our unique Trinidadian/Tobagonian story in all of its facets.
BC chose people from distinct backgrounds who answered probing questions about themselves, their upbringing and their deeply-held personal opinions. He ended each interview with words to the effect of what it meant to the interviewee to be a Trinidadian/Tobagonian.
Two stories that stood out to me were about a young woman who was a student in Spain at the time of the interview and another from Paramin who spent her time caring for an ailing relative.
COLIN DENOON
South Oropouche
