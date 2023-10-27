Energy expert supports T&TEC price hike – with conditions

This chart, provided by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC), shows the current rates paid for electricity and the new rates across the various wattage use rungs consumers would have to pay if TTEC accepts its suggested hike in the price of electricity. - RIC

Dr Ian Smart, CEO of Smart Energy Ltd, supports the electricity rate increase proposed by the Regulated Industries Commission for both residential and business customers.

But he said the rate hike should only be considered if the government takes steps to decentralise solar energy and make it more available to the public.

Smart's company specialises in green technology, focusing on electric vehicles and designing and installing solar-powered systems for buildings.

He urged the public to invest in power-saving adapters, which can be used in both residential and commercial properties. These adapters can be plugged into wall sockets and serve to stabilise voltage and reduce "vampire loads."

Vampire loads are devices that continue to draw power even when turned off. He said common household items like computer connections, microwaves, television cable boxes and phone chargers can still consume electricity when switched off, adding as much as 20 per cent to energy bills .

He urged people to make additional efforts to save energy, including investing in LED lighting and practising conservation behaviours such as turning off lights when not in use.

Smart also called on Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to promote more education on energy-saving methods.

He said the Prime Minister should expedite the implementation of his proposed solar utility project, which is scheduled to go into operation by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Smart said, "If people are going to get higher electricity rates, they should be able to have an option to reduce their electricity consumption by using solar energy."