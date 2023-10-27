DPP seeking 'advice' on Prime Minister's statement over unoccupied building

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard said he is seeking legal and other advice before responding to the Prime Minister's comments on the matter of the office building on Park and Henry Streets in Port of Spain which was never used by the DPP’s office.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday, Gaspard said he could not say whether he will respond.

“These are matters that require consultation and the taking of advice, in some cases, legal advice, so I cannot at this stage tell you that I will or will not be commenting. I’m taking advice on the matter.”

On Thursday, during a post-Cabinet media briefing, Dr Rowley called on the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC), which appoints the DPP, to account for Gaspard’s refusal to occupy the building at any point during its three-year lease, which was terminated last month.

He said he was incensed that a public official could unilaterally decide not to move an entire department into a building, which was outfitted for special purposes to the tune of $55 million.

Rowley said he was disappointed that after the government decided to rent and refurbish the building, based on what was said to be needed, the building was not used.