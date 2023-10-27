Dance evening

Dancers dressed in colourful and vibrant outfits dance in a circle at the evening of garba and dandiya. PHOTOS COURTESY Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation -

The High Commission of India and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation (MGICC) collaborated with the Hindu Students' Council of Trinidad and Tobago, UWI Hindu Society, UWI Indian Cultural Society, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh TT and Movement for the Encouragement of Dharmic Services to celebrate An Evening of Garba and Dandiya on October 22 at MGICC, Mt Hope.

Garba and dandiya are traditional folk dances, originating from the India state of Gujarat. They are performed during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.

Typically, dancers are dressed in colourful and vibrant outfits and dance in a circle (concentric circles when there are more people).

This joyful celebration honours, worships and celebrates the feminine form of divinity – goddess Durga.