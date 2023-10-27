Crown Prince goes for Caribbean Stakes

Jockey Brian Boodramsingh rides Crown Prince to victory in the Royal Colours Classic at the Santa Rosa Park on Easter Monday earlier this year. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

JASON CLIFTON

When racing action resumes today at Santa Rosa Park in Arima, punters will witness a six-race card.

The feature event on the day is the penultimate event, the Caribbean Champion Stakes, a grade-two race. Seven runners will face Starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 4.15pm.

Of the seven runners entered for this exciting clash, champion trainer John O'Brien will send out a trio in Princess Aruna; Crown Prince and Soca Harmony. It's expected that Crown Prince will be sent off as pre-race favourite with veteran rider Nobel Abrego aboard.

Also in this exhilarating contest, turfites will see Finishing Touch from the barn of Lester Alexis; Making Headlines will fly the flag for trainer Ramesh Ramroop; Pawan Putra will represent the yard of trainer Michael Lutchman; and the improving Just Exhale from the stables of trainer Terrance Thomas – all looking to stop the O'Brien trio.

Another very interesting betting contest of the day will be the fourth race in which punters will see Hello World runner in the Trinidad Derby taking on a quality field of six runners. Hello World will be partnered by champion rider Brian Boodramsing who returns to local race riding after a very successful stint at Hastings Race Course in Canada.

Punters will also see the babes taking to the main course in the second race over 800 metres.

Post time for the six-race card is at 1.30 pm.