Coa's hat-trick keeps Maloney FC atop EFA

Members of the Maloney Eagles FC team pose for a photo before their opening match of the 2023 Eastern Football Association season against Malabar Young Stars on September 17. - Maloney Eagles

Maloney Eagles FC (16 points) maintained their one-point lead atop the Eastern Football Association (EFA) standings last Sunday, as they romped to a 6-1 win over SKHY FC to extend their unbeaten record in the ongoing season to six games.

Playing at the Maloney Recreation Ground, the hosts got a second-half hat-trick from Kerwyn Coa. Jaquan Samuel, Teryke Johnson and former Soca Warriors attacker Nathan Lewis netted the other goals for Maloney, who finished second in the EFA league campaign last season. Both Lewis and Johnson have netted six goals in the campaign. The hat-trick hero Coa took his league tally to five goals.

Creek SCC (12 points) continued their climb up the table as they leapfrogged CG Poseidon (ten points) courtesy a 2-1 win in a mid-table tussle. Justin Busby scored a double to inspire Creek to victory.

In the first game of a double-header at the D'Abadie Recreation Ground, Malabar FC moved up to seven points with a thumping 5-0 win over the cellar-placed Zebulun FC, who have lost all six matches this season. Valentonio Elder and Jason Nicholas both scored a pair of goals to propel Malabar FC to the big win.

In the second game of the D'Abadie double-header, United Coaching Academy (six points) wiped out a first-half goal by the league's top scorer Jiron Francis to get a 3-1 victory over Trincity Nationals (seven points).

At the Eddie Hart Ground in Tacarigua, the second-placed Malabar Young Stars (15 points) made sure to keep close tabs on the table-toppers Maloney as they handed the third-placed Heatwave FC (12 points) a heavy 6-0 defeat. Terrell Neptune opened the scoring in the 20th minute to take his season's tally to seven goals. Nickerson Simpson scored a late double to put the icing on the cake for the Malabar Young Stars outfit.

Heatwave started the season with four consecutive wins, but their fiery start has now been cooled following heavy defeats to Maloney and Malabar Young Stars.

On Sunday, both Maloney and Malabar Young Stars will aim to continue their impressive form, with the league leaders making an away visit to Creek and Malabar Young Stars contesting a Malabar derby when they meet Malabar FC in Phase One, Malabar.

There are just three games left to conclude the EFA league season. The winner of the EFA competition will receive a $25,000 prize. The second-placed team will receive $15,000 and the third-placed team will pocket $10,000.