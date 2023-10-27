Cariah stars again with 2nd five-for as Red Force beat Hurricanes

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force's Mark Deyal plays a shot against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, on Thursday, during the CWI Regional Super50 match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - AYANNA KINSALE

ANOTHER classy display with the bat (45 not out) and ball (5/48) from Yannic Cariah, partnered with late batting fireworks from Sunil Narine (33 not out), affirmed TT Red Force a nervy three-wicket win over Leeward Islands in match 15 of the CG United Super50 Cup at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Thursday.

Cariah captured his second five-for in six days and was integral in dismissing the visitors for 198 in 37.2 overs.

He then executed a patient but mature knock, in reply, and with the help of Jason Mohammed (41) and a no-nonsense Narine, guided TT to a victorious 199/7, from 45.4 overs, after a top order collapse.

Sent in to bat, Leewards’ openers Keron Powell (75) and Justin Greaves (58) had a wonder start.

Powell lofted pacer Shannon Gabriel for a six in the first over and then drove Jayden Seales for a boundary in the second.

Another six off his back foot in the third over, against Gabriel, inspired fellow opener Greaves to also smack the TT bowler for four off his final delivery.

Seales had seven runs from the next six balls and skipper Darren Bravo opted for a change of pace, and inserted spinner Mark Deyal to the attack.

He, however, was launched for 18 in his first over; two sixes and a four from a no-nonsense Powell.

Narine and Hosein were then introduced to the attack but a fearless Powell showed resilience and hit Narine for two more sixes in his second over.

The spin duo, however, slowed Leewards’ progress.

Hinds was brought in for the 14th over and was hit for two fours, one from each batsman. Cariah’s introduction in the 15th reaped instant rewards as he rattled Powell’s stumps from his second delivery to break their solid 110-run partnership.

The next over, Hinds had new batsman Keacy Party (one) bowled. From there, Leewards struggled to make amends and Greaves was the only batsman to show resistance.

He pulled Hinds for four, and then Cariah, but the former struck back and removed Karima Gore for three. He was caught behind by Joshua Da Silva.

With only a trickle of runs coming in, Cariah and returning bowler Gabriel tightened the screws.

New batsman Hayden Walsh showed intent as he slashed Cariah for a four and six from back to back deliveries. But the spinner had the last laugh as he had Walsh caught on the very next ball.

Not long after Greaves got his half-century, Cariah struck again by removing the right-hander, and then trapping Rahkeem Cornwall (18) leg-before in the 31st over.

Narine then removed the final two batsmen Alzarri Joseph (seven) and Oshane Thomas (duck).

Chasing 199 for victory, Red Force imploded at the top as Da Silva fell for a golden duck, off the first Joseph’s delivery. The fiery fast bowler then dismissed Bravo for six, caught by Jahmar Hamilton, and then Deyal (16), to grab the top three scalps.

Deyal’s short knock saw him cut Joseph for four then hit one over backward square leg for six before he perished, caught by Powell.

Kjorn Ottley (nine) did not last and was removed in similar fashion courtesy Corwall, off Kofi James’ bowling, which sent the hosts to a shabby 44/4 after 13.4 overs.

Veteran Jason Mohammed joined forces with Cariah at the crease and the pair patiently repaired the innings with a 65-run partnership.

Mohammed hit the only four between overs 12 and 20 as James and Cornwall stifled their progress. The TT pair ran some quick singles to keep the score climbing and Mohammed took the risk to hit James and Oshane Thomas for two boundaries each.

Walsh rattled his stumps to break the partnership which sent TT to 109/5, needing 90 from 20 overs.

New batsman Akeal Hosein and Cariah toiled in the middle, and after the former scored a four off Cornwall, Walsh had him trapped leg-before.

Hinds joined Cariah and the latter came to life. A four and six from Cariah off Daniel Doram, and three boundaries in once over from Hinds off Greaves, kept TT in the hunt.

Hinds fell soon after (156/7), and made way for Narine, with Red Force needing 43 runs from the last ten overs. Narine (33 not out from 16 balls) lit up the south sky with sixes, two off Walsh and another two off Joseph, and with Cariah supporting, the pair led TT to a well-worked win.