Boogsie's birthday celebration at Phase II panyard

Len “Boogsie Sharpe during a practice session at HADCO Phase ll Pan Groove panyard in Woodbrook. -

Musician and composer Len "Boogsie" Sharpe, the maestro behind HADCO Phase II Pan Groove, celebrates his 70th birthday on October 28.

The occasion will be commemorated with a musical event titled Dr Len "Boogsie" Sharpe Birthday Jam In D’ Village at the HADCO Phase II Pan Groove panyard, 13 Hamilton Street, Woodbrook. The event starts at 7 pm with live entertainment from 8 pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

Among the highlights of the evening's entertainment are performances by Republic Bank Exodus steel orchestra, Heritage Skiffle Bunch, Desperadoes, DJ KC Klass is Class and special guest singer LeAndra, who will add an extra layer of excitement to the festivities, a media release said.

Sharpe has been a pivotal figure in the world of pan music, pushing boundaries and creating timeless melodies throughout his distinguished career. His 70th-birthday celebration promises to be a fitting tribute to his unparallelled contributions to the art form and his enduring impact on the global music scene, the release said.

The musician and composer is renowned for his extraordinary contributions to pan music. With a career spanning several decades, he has become a beloved figure in the global music community.

His work with HADCO Phase II Pan Groove has earned him international acclaim and a devoted fan base worldwide.