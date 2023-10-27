$250k in cheques distributed by REACH

A group photo of REACH recipients at the cheque distribution ceremony. - Photo by Joey Bartlett

The Realisation of Economic Achievement (REACH) unit distributed more than $250,000 to 28 microbusiness owners in Tobago on Wednesday

REACH, a unit within THA's Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection (DHWSP), focuses on empowering communities throughout Tobago.

In a cheque distribution ceremony at DHWSP's head office in Scarborough, division administrator Lincoln Nelson said, “I am truly proud that we continue to have local people in the Tobago space who see it fit to access funding that allows them to grow as entrepreneurs, adding to the socio-economic recovery of the island.”

REACH unit manager Veryl Yeates said the total amount of REACH grant disbursed to date is $250,971.06.

REACH provides grants of up to $15,00 to businesses, as well as training and capacity-building opportunities.

Akil Smith, owner of Who Fix It, I Fit It, and a recipient of the grant said it was an early Christmas gift for his business.

Similarly, Kershelle Joseph said with this funding she would now be able to purchase much-needed equipment for her business and hopes to expand her business.