$200m Radisson Blu project promises 1,000-plus jobs

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell. File Photo -

Between 800-1,000 construction workers and contractors will be hired to erect and outfit Radisson Blu – a structure comprising of 72 (some one and two-bedroom) self-contained suites – located a stone’s throw away from Radisson Hotel on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

An additional 200 hospitality workers will find employment when the project, estimated to cost between $175-$200 million, is completed around this time next year.

Radisson Trinidad and Radisson Grenada CEO Ashram Ramnarine said the suites are ideal for corporate guests, those on government business and families.

"It will likely enjoy its most profitable season during Carnival as the two-bedroom units are large enough to hold multiple guests," Ramnarine said.

Radisson Group, acquired by major US hotel chain Choice Hotels in August last year, has been approved to complete the suites. Initial construction of the suites began in 2018 but the process was halted due to the covid19 pandemic.

The approval was celebrated by Radisson and Choice Hotels on Thursday, when the companies’ representatives hosted Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell for a tour of the model suites.

Mitchell welcomed Choice Hotels’ investment, not just in scarce hotel lodging stock, but "quality stock."

As part of the arrangement, the government has agreed to tax concessions with the developers, including the waiver of duties on imported items which are not manufactured locally.

Mitchell said, "The ministry takes the development of the tourism industry very seriously, and we partner with developers through our Tourism Development Act, as well as our tourism accommodation upgrade programme to ensure the development in building quality room stock to put in our tourism industry."

He said the ministry has supported the developers and the hotel for the past few years, even through the interruptions forced by the pandemic.

Mitchell also invited Choice Hotels to continue investing in TT’s tourism and to fill the shortage of rooms, particularly during peak seasons.

Choice Hotels also recently purchased Comfort Inn & Suites Tobago.

Frances Gonzles, head of operations for Choice Hotel Caribbean and South America said, "While the hotel chain has mostly played in the mid-scale and economy range of hotels, this alliance and purchase of Radisson Hotels Americas brings a new level of product, like the one we’re seeing here today, to their portfolio."The self-contained units are all unique in design and layout and include laundry and kitchen facilities.