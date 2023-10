Tobago woman killed in car crash

A Belle Garden, Tobago woman was killed on Saturday night in a vehicular accident along the Claude Noel Highway, near Shaw Park.

According to reports, 43-year-old Lavorne Dick-Douglas was driving west around 11.05 pm when her car crashed into a truck heading in the opposite direction. The mother of three, originally from Castara, died at the scene. The driver of the truck is assisting police with their investigations.