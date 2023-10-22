Secret of the Swamp: Rose’s Plan

Rose and her siblings watch their parents get into Mr Beharry’s boat. - Illustrated by Tyler Villaruel

“I have a plan,” said Rose to her sister Zena, next morning, while the rest of the family was at the market.

The two girls were sitting on the steps in front of their house.

“The only way to find out what’s wrong is to go upriver.”

“Up-river?” Zena almost shouted.

“You know we’re not allowed to go further than the end of the path on our own! Pa would…”

“I know. I know” Rose shushed her.

“But we have to do something Zena!”

Zena looked at Rose. Rose’s face was determined and set.

Zena knew Rose would go upriver alone if she didn't go with her. Zena and Rose had learned to row the pirogue when they were barely six years old. Now they were as skilful on the river as Freddy.

“What is your plan, Rose? asked Zena.

Rose leaned over to whisper in her sister’s ear.

“You’ll never get away with it! Pa will…” Zena started to say.

“We can ask Freddy to go with us,” Rose begged.

“Have you thought of the day when there is nothing left. We will have to move away from here, Zena. Where will we go?”

Zena had thought about that day. The whole family would be uprooted from their home and way of life. Her Ma and Pa did not know how to make a living any other way.

Zena was not surprised that her little sister felt the same way.

“All right Rose. But Freddy must come with us,” said Zena.

“We will have to wait for the right time,” said Rose, “but first we must make Freddy promise not to tell. And we must get back before anyone misses us.”

The opportunity came sooner than Rose expected.

When her Ma and Pa and brothers came home that evening, they had also been making plans. There was going to be a meeting of all the crab and oyster gatherers next Monday at the big boat shed, near where the tourist sight seeing boats were kept. Ma, Pa and Vishnu were going.

When her father saw Rose whispering to Freddy, that evening, he thought nothing of it.

Early on Monday morning, Freddy, Rose and Zena watched their father and mother and Vishnu get into Mr Beharry’s big boat, along with some of their neighbours. The meeting was important, the wildlife warden would be there.

As soon as Mr Beharry’s boat was out of sight, the children made a quick dash for their own pirogue. Freddy swiftly guided the boat upriver. Rose sat in the bow scanning the river, front and the banks. She hoped they would find the problem that day as she did not know when they might have another chance to get away.

They were out of the swamp now and the river was wider and more difficult to row. Rose took her turn rowing while Zena did lookout and Freddy rested his arms. They rowed out from under the bridge on the busy main road above. There were people working in the fields, some scattering fertilisers on young plants.

Familiar white egrets which roosted in the swamp at nights were feeding in the fields. It was such a pretty sight when the egrets and ibis flew home in the evening.

Keep your eyes peeled, Rose, no day dreaming.

They were looking for anything strange or unusual. This could be a hopeless task, thought Rose. There were plastic bags and bottles and Styrofoam floating around, but what they were looking for had probably dissolved into the water without any trace.

“I have to stop for a rest,” said Freddy, who was back at the oars, as he steered the pirogue into a spot sheltered by a tree.

Rose took a bottle of water from her bag and passed it to Freddy. She and Zena had their own bottles and Zena drank and splashed her face at the same time. Rose had another surprise, three fried bakes and fried fish to share with her brother and sister.

They sat quietly staring at the river. Did they really expect to find anything? It was beginning to look like a wild goose chase.

continued next week…

The Secret of the Swamp was written by Morton Books publisher Julie Morton, and illustrated by artist Tyler Villaruel @Tyss.artt on IG and @tyss.art on TikTok.