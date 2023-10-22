Long-time columnist BC Pires, 65, dies after year-long cancer battle

BC Pires -

LONG-TIME author and columnist Basil Carlos "BC" Pires has died. He had been battling cancer of the oesophagus.

He died on Saturday, surrounded by his family in Barbados.

Originally from Guyana, Pires – fondly called Baz – was raised in TT, where he began a career as a lawyer but later opted for journalism.

He continued along this career path for many years, even after moving to Barbados.

He had two weekly pieces in the Newsday – his Thank God It's Friday (TGIF) column, and the Trini/Bago to D Bone profile.

He leaves behind his wife, Carla Castagne, and his children, Rosie and Ben.

He was diagnosed with cancer in September 2022.

Pires was 65.