Kristen wants to be an action star

"Just be yourself."

That's the advice Kristen Olivia Wilson has for anyone who might be in doubt about pursuing their dreams.

At just nine years old, she already has seven years of professional acting experience.

From being in commercials at the early age of two to now starring as Arielle Wilson in a local television show, Mixed Up.

The show follows a mixed family of an Indo-Trinidadian wife and Afro-Trinidadian husband and their mixed children as they make their way through challenges faced in everyday life.

She dreams of one day becoming a world-famous action film star who is also a "business tycoon in banking."

She said her love for acting comes from her favourite pastime – watching TV. Her mother Kristy-Marie Chang agreed saying she's always in front of a screen.

"She's always watching something on the tablet, on the TV, on the phone. She uses Netflix and YouTube a lot," she said.

A student of St Dominic Savio Barataria RC primary school, she said her friends are very supportive and happy for her. However, she said, she's yet to sign any autographs.

"Not yet but soon. I have to get my autograph correct," she said.

Apart from appearing on-screen, Kristen also enjoys doing other forms of art.

"I like to draw sketches. I like to sketch but some of the times I like to paint but I'm not really good at painting. I am also good at crocheting," she said.

She said she learnt to crotchet from YouTube.

Her mother said she took part in gymnastics and dance and is now looking forward to joining her church choir.

Having achieved so much at a young age, Kristen has the perfect advice for anyone hoping to follow their dreams, especially if it's acting.

"All you have to do is just remember just to be yourself. If you have to act as a different person (character) just picture yourself as that person living their life and how would they actually feel in that spot," she said.

You can see Kristen in a Mixed Up marathon on TTT that starts at 7.30 pm.

To keep up with her latest work you can also follow her on Instagram at Kristen Olivia Wilson