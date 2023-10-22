Fatima extend SSFL lead, San Juan slip as St Benedict's move to second

Joshua Mason of Fatima College, skips over tackles from Bishop’s captain Kerron Arthur and Mikael Frank, during their Secondary School Football League’s Premier Division match, at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo Road on Saturday. Fatima won 3-0. - Angelo Marcelle

A late brace from Fatima College’s Michael Chaves gave them a stern 3-0 victory over Bishop’s High School at the College Grounds in Mucurapo when round 12 of the Secondary Schools’ Football League premiership division kicked off on Saturday.

The contest remained goalless until the 74th minute when Fatima’s Joshua Mason broke the deadlock. Four minutes later, Chaves sent them further ahead, and added another four minutes from regulation time, to seal a comfortable win.

The result for Fatima saw them maintain their view atop of the standings on 31 points, which comprises ten wins, one draw and one loss, from 12 matches.

However, a potentially detrimental 1-1 result between hosts San Juan North (26pts) and Malick Secondary (14pts) at Bourg Mulatresse saw the former slip from second to third.

This outcome helped defending SSFL premier champions St Benedict’s climb into second spot as they defeated Queen’s Royal College 4-2 at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

The win for the La Romaine Lions sent them to 26pts, but into second place owing to a superior goal difference.

The battle for top spot rages on on Wednesday, with only three match days remaining in this year’s competition.

Meanwhile, at Trinity College Grounds in Moka, a whopping 13 goals were scored in East Mucurapo’s 8-5 victory over Pleasantville.

In other matches, Naparima College dropped points for a third consecutive match as they drew 2-2 to Speyside away in Tobago.

The hosts went ahead in the 16th minute through skipper Nkosi Quashie. The visitors equalised later on in the first half, 38th’, courtesy striker Tevin Panthor and it remained 1-1 at the break.

When play resumed, both sides pressed for the go-ahead goal. Speyside were rewarded for their efforts in the 85th, through Riquelme Phillips, which put them 2-1 up. With five minutes of regulation time and extra time to go, the home team may have thought they would seal the three points. But a persistent Naparima outfit answered back in the 90th minute as Israel Joseph salvaged a point for the travelling team.

Meanwhile, 13 goals were scored in East Mucurapo’s 8-5 win over Pleasantville at Bourg Mulatresse. From as early in as the second minute, East Mucurapo went ahead after a fine strike from Nieem Taylor. Seven minutes later, Taylor put in a free kick from the left, which was parried away by Pleasantville goalie Khylon Clark, but fell to the feet of Brandon Parks, who made no mistake to send them 2-0 up.

It got worse for the South team soon after as defender Jelani Roberts fouled Taylor in the penalty box to give away a direct kick. Khidr Atiba successfully converted to put East Mucurapo further ahead in the 11th minute.

In the 19th, Jarvis burst down the left and easily put the ball across to Parks, who slotted home another. Pleasantville’s chances were few and far between as Henry found the back of the net once more, with a brilliant individual run in the 28th. Parks then got a hat-trick after another good run by Henry, who picked up another assist, to take them to 6-0. The goal fest continued in the second period as Taylor scored a long-range effort in the 49th, and then got his hat-trick three minutes later (8-0).

Undeterred, Plesantville staged a late fightback as Kiev Robinson launched a far, high shot past East Mucurapo custodian Dayshaun Alexander to make it 8-1 in the 53rd.

Minutes later, Pleasantville number ten Kelon Williams netted a quick brace to make it 8-3. And in the 84th, another spectacular run from Williams saw him assist Robinson to halve the deficit.

And into time added on, Pleasantville added another as Joshuel Simon fired home from distance; 8-5 it ended.

In other matches, Trinity East (14pts) beat St Anthony’s College (22pts).