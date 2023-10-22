Dylan Carter cops 100m free silver at World Cup series

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter. - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to men’s 100m freestyle silver on day two of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup final leg in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

Carter, 27, touched the wall in 48.52 seconds despite gaining an early lead on eventual gold medallist Thomas Ceccon of Italy. Ceccon improved over the distance and pipped Carter for the win in 48.41s.

Another Italian, Alessandro Miressi earned bronze in 48.62s.

In the heats, Carter was the fastest qualifier in heat nine of ten, as he clocked 48.92s. Overall, his qualifying time was second fastest, behind Ceccon (48.73s).

TT’s Graham Chatoor also contested this event and was second fastest (53.52s) in heat three. However, his time was 61st overall.

Carter concludes his World Cup campaign at the Duna Arena on Sunday when he lines up in lane five of heat seven of eight of the 50m fly, from 3.47am (TT time).

On Friday, Carter placed fifth in the 50m freestyle in 22.06s, despite being the fastest finalist with an earlier 22.05s clocking.

At last year’s World Cup, the two-time Olympian was crowned top male individual athlete after winning nine 50m (three freestyle, three backstroke and three butterfly) gold medals over three legs.

The 2023 edition has been tougher for Carter this time around since he has yet to successfully defend any of his titles.

At the first leg in Germany two weeks ago, he bagged 50m fly silver and 100m free bronze. In Athens, Greece, at leg two, he snagged 50m bronze and 100m silver. He concludes the World Cup series on Sunday in the 50m fly.