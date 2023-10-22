Carter ends Swim World Cup with five medals

TT's Dylan Carter -

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter closed his account at the FINA World Aquatic Swimming World Cup in Budapest, Hungary, with another finals appearance on Sunday, placing fifth in the tightest of men’s 50m butterfly finals, won by American Michael Andrew.

Carter, swimming in lane two, clocked 23.25 seconds, not far off the Andrew’s gold-medal winning mark of 23.11 seconds.

Andrew got the better of his Egyptian rival Abdelrahman Sameh, who took silver in 23.13 seconds, and Benjamin Proud of the UK, who held a short lead just after the 25m mark, but finished third in 23.15 seconds.

Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo (23.16 seconds) also finished ahead of Carter.

Australia’s Isaac Cooper (23.32 seconds) and Ben Armbruster (23.33), and Dutchman Thomas Verhoeven (23.49 seconds) placed from sixth to eighth.

Carter, last year's overall men's champion, ended his account after three legs of the 2023 European circuit, in Berlin, Athens and Budapest, with five medals.

Carter, 27, won his last World Cup medal on Saturday, taking silver in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Over the previous legs, Carter also won a bronze and silver in the same event, along with bronze in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.