Cariah stars in Red Force Super50 win over Guyana

Red Force leg-spinner Yannic Cariah celebrates his five-for against Guyana Harpy Eagles in a Super50 match on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CWI Media

TT Red Force spinners spun webs around Guyana Harpy Eagles to secure a 114-run victory in their third CG United Super50 match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

In defence of their 290/8 total, led by a quick-fire, unbeaten 71 from 48 balls from left-handed batsman Yannic Cariah, the spinner went on to rack up an impressive five-for (5/35) to play another leading role with the ball, which dismissed Guyana for 176, from 33.4overs.

Sent in to bat, Red Force were guided to the formidable target courtesy of an in-form Cariah. His innings was made up of two sixes and seven fours.

But before his introduction to the middle, opener Kjorn Ottley (52) struck another inspiring half-century while skipper Darren Bravo also smacked a stern 51 to set a strong foundation. Ottley hit one six and six fours while Bravo had six boundaries.

Ottley’s half-century came on the heels of his exemplary knock of 132 not out on Thursday, which spearheaded TT’s six-wicket win over Windward Islands.

Additionally, on Saturday, Joshua Da Silva scored 27 and veteran all-rounder Jason Mohammed, 26.

Evin Lewis (16), Sunil Narine (12) and Terrance Hinds (11) all got to double-figures while Akeal Hosein (seven) and Jayden Seales (one not out) also contributed with the bat.

Bowling for Guyana, fast bowlers Shepherd (2/43) and Sherfane Rutherford (2/55) did the most damage while Veerasammy Permaul (2/57), Sinclair (1/43) and Gudakesh Motie (1/49) were also among the wickets.

Set at 291 for victory, Guyana lost opener Tagenarine Chaderpaul (19) trapped leg-before by fast bowler Seales.

Hosein and Narine got the scalps of Chadrapaul Hemraj (21) and Tevin Imlach (26) before Terrance Hinds got his lone wicket, that of Shimron Hetmyer (24).

It was then the Cariah show began. The following four wickets were taken by the leg-spinner - Guyana’s top scorer Rutherford (30), Sinclair (20), Quentin Sampson (13) and Shepherd (four) - to hurt the visitors’ chances of a win.

Staring at defeat with much to do, Guyana couldn’t hold on with two wickets remaining and a daunting task with the bat, as Narine sent Motie (five) packing while Cariah put on the finishing touch by sending Permaul back to the pavilion with a golden duck.

Also among the wickets were Narine (2/18), Hinds (1/19), Hosein (1/29) and Sales (1/38).

This was TT second win on the trot after the opening match against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) was washed out.

In the only other match on Saturday, Leeward Islands defeated West Indies Academy by 66 runs.

On Sunday, one match will be played between Windward Islands and CCC, at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine.