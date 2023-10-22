Alicia Aberdeen-Jones creates opportunities for Caribbean artists

Alicia Aberdeen-Jones presents New York mayor Eric Adams with a painting of himself. -

Alicia Aberdeen-Jones is the quintessential Caribbean artist with philanthropy in her DNA.

Through her New York-based organisation, Aberdeen Art LLC, Trinidad and Tobago-born Aberdeen-Jones maintains a level of commitment to creating spaces for artists of the diaspora to showcase their creativity, while donating to select causes through Paintings in the Garden (PITG), her annual art show and fundraiser that is now in its fifth year.

"The event showcases fine and performing arts from the Caribbean arts community in an all-inclusive, one-night extravaganza, which is then followed by a full exhibition that runs for one to two weeks," Aberdeen-Jones told WMN.

This year's event will usher in the Age of Aquarius and takes place at the Roulette Theatre in downtown Brooklyn on November 11. It will feature the artwork of Aberdeen-Jones, the embroidery art of Adele Todd; jewellery from designer and silversmith Janice Derrick; and artisanal bath, body and home fragrance from BHĀVANĀ NYC by Tashari DaSilva of Jamaica.

"And for the first time ever, my twin students Yves and Zach Briggs, 13 years old, living and thriving through autism," she said.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Serenity Place Empowerment Centre for Women in TT and a repeat partnership with The Coalition For The Homeless in New York.

"We (at Aberdeen Art LLC), work on art shows and projects that drive Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture in other ways, alongside yet apart from, the traditional Carnival fetes and activities. These art shows spotlight Caribbean culture and heritage that celebrate genres of talent while championing real causes in real-time.

"We are able to use the greatness of creativity to truly help people in need. In this way, we pay-it-forward immediately."

Aberdeen-Jones grew up in a "regular" middle-class Seventh Day Adventist family that diligently gave its ten per cent tithe to the church.

"But it wasn’t just a monetary sense of giving. We allowed it to permeate all levels of life and thinking."

Unfortunately, she said, when she was very young her family was struck with a series of tragedies, including the drug addiction of her brother Sheldon "Sketch" Aberdeen.

"We were exposed to things from a young age, so we went from being sheltered to being completely exposed, and forced to really mature and understand certain things from an early age; one of those things is that giving is a duty."

She said she first encountered homelessness when she had to stand helplessly by and watch her brother descend into the depths of life on the streets for 17 years – a harrowing experience that is among the many reasons she is so moved to extend a helping hand whenever she sees a need.

"Walking past my brother on the streets, or driving an alternate route to try to avoid seeing him, it was really hard.

"Watching him go through his spirals and everything the family went through, it's just in me to help, even when it is not convenient. And believe me, there are times when it's inconvenient because things are hard."

Her brother is now in rehab, employed and self-sustained – something for which she is eternally grateful and which is one of the driving forces behind her support for the institutions that help and work with people like him.

"So in his name and honour I am compelled to do whatever I can to assist those in similar circumstances, and particularly come to the aide of the persons and corporations that facilitate these recoveries, without whom there would be little hope."

But the choice of which charity the organisation gives to is not her decision alone to make. Her team at the Alicia Aberdeen LLC have discussions before they decide on beneficiaries.

"There has to be a consensus on what we’re doing. It's a process."

She said when she left TT for New York in the early 2000s, she worked with one of her childhood friends, Antonio Gonzales, helping women and girls in the NYC shelter system.

"What an eye-opener that was! I discovered there really is no partiality, and therefore no judgement as to whom homelessness can affect.

"I have seen people from top-level stature to the abandoned and abused end up in shelters. Its reach has no bound."

She said Aberdeen Art LLC is self-funded and has applied for NGO status. She and her team are still waiting for approvals.

"We get some sponsorship for the fundraising events and we try to give as much support as we can to our causes."

This year's theme for the art show is a bit different from those in the past – a renewal of sorts.

"As we actively transition from the age of Pisces to the age of Aquarius we’re experiencing a rebirth; a cleansing and shedding; a regenerative energy...We usually do protest, commentary, issues people don’t want to talk about. This year we wanted to do something positive and celebratory. But I guess even that is a form of protest against the profuse negativity we encounter every day."

She said the artwork will be complemented with a musical entertainment segment featuring Wynter’s Dance Empire, TT's own Carol Addison, singing alongside baritone jazz vocalist R’Kardo SteVon, and TT's steelpannist Dane Gulston fused with tabla and sitar from Ehren Hanson.

Aberdeen-Jones said from an inspirational standpoint, her family has everything to do with what she does, and her corporate history in finance and contract management comes in really handy.

"I left corporate after 20-something odd years because art played a big role in my life as a child, and it was always my intention to get back into it."

But, she said, life got in the way and bills had to be paid.

In 2009 she took the leap back into the world of art when her husband, Jonathan, sat her down and said, “You’re doing well financially, but you’re not happy. So what you going to do about it?”

Aberdeen-Jones said she was taken aback.

"It was scary because it was the first time in my life that I was going to have to depend on someone else outside of my parents. But that’s what you do when you’re married, right? I considered everything, included the financial strain, and decided it was time to get back into art. And what a financial strain it was, but we did it."

At 40, she was back in school studying art for the first time since secondary school. For although everyone in her family was artistic in their own way, studying for a career in art was unheard of in her household.

"Now, not only am I able to paint and draw and professionally produce beautiful pieces inspired by the many influencers in my life, but I am now also able to merge those traditional fine art attributes with digital and technical abilities."

She recalled as a student at Bishop Anstey High School, going to her art teacher Beverly Fitzwilliam's home with a few other students for lessons.

"We called her Flossy, and I would say, 'my goodness, that’s what I want to be when I grow up–'” words that manifested into reality decades later.

After graduating, Aberdeen-Jones taught art and music at a Catholic school for five years before starting Aberdeen Art LLC and began painting and teaching on her own terms.

"That was preparing me for this – being an artist and teacher. This is what I do full time."

The route she took to becoming an artist may have been unconventional, but she said she appreciates that it has raised awareness of the need for Caribbean artists to support each other.

"There are many artists across genres living and thriving in our diaspora in the US and worldwide who need support; who should be recognised. I believe I must play my part and pursue avenues and opportunities for furtherance of our creative plights as a people."

Eventually, she intends to take PITG outside of New York.

"I would love to do one at home (TT)," to showcase her paintings of the Pitch Lake; the lush green rainforest of the Northern Range; the Caroni habitat; the doubles man; the pan pushers; the St James homeless; and the Argyle Falls in Tobago.

"I also have my eyes set on Toronto and Atlanta. I also want refocus on my lifestyle brand launched during covid–" her original artworks on throw pillows and blankets.

"Covid made us all pivot, so my netball days at secondary school came in handy," she laughed heartily.

And, she said, because she really misses Caribbean theatre, she is planning to incorporate it into her PITG concept in the near future.

"It’s been an amazing journey and I can’t wait to see how far we go."