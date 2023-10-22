3 held in Barataria traffic exercise, stolen car recovered in San Juan

Three men were arrested and a stolen car recovered during police operations in the Northeastern district.

On Friday, officers went to the Morvant District, along with licensing officers, Northern and North Central Division officers, Air Support, Drone Unit, K-9 unit and Stolen Vehicles Squad carried out traffic exercises near Maritime building in Barataria where several cars were stopped and searched.

During the operation, three men were arrested, one for possession of camouflage clothing and two for driving with no certificate of Insurance and no driver's permit.

In a separate operation, officers, recovered a Toyota Aqua, in Febeau Village, San Juan which had been stolen hours earlier.