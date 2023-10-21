Xtra Foods donates $800,000.00 to The Shelter

Daniel Austin, marketing manager, Xtra Foods, left, pledges generous donation to Colin Mitchell, chairman of The Shelter. -

Xtra Foods Ltd has taken a significant step in the fight against domestic violence by pledging the remaining funds required to construct the new Wand Wing at The Shelter – a safe house for survivors of domestic violence.

A media release said, touched by recent media reports highlighting The Shelter's expansion efforts and the generous donation from Women in Action for the Needy and Destitute (WAND), Xtra Foods has donated the $800,000.00 balance required, thereby making this expansion a reality.

The new Wand Wing, made possible by the collaboration between Xtra Foods and WAND, is a beacon of hope, safety, and opportunity for those seeking refuge from domestic violence and a chance to rebuild their lives. This expansion will triple The Shelter's capacity and is a significant step forward in addressing the escalating issue of domestic violence in TT, the release said.

Anon Naipaul executive chairman Xtra Foods expressed the company’s deep commitment stating, "We are immensely pleased to have the opportunity to support The Shelter's mission. At Xtra Foods, we believe in the importance of giving back to communities. The expansion of The Shelter's facilities aligns perfectly with our core values of compassion and community development. We are proud to contribute to this noble cause, knowing that it will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of those who seek refuge and support during their times of need."

Colin Mitchell, chairman of The Shelter, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "Thanks to the unwavering support of WAND and Xtra Foods, our dream of a larger, safer space for survivors is becoming a reality. With this augmented capacity, we are better equipped to provide refuge and holistic support, helping survivors transition from fear to empowerment."

However, Mitchell also highlighted ongoing challenges faced by The Shelter in meeting its daily operational expenses, "Our sustainability relies on the success of our regular fundraisers and events, such as the upcoming Shelter Wine and Cheese event scheduled for October 21. Participation in events such as these directly contributes to sustaining our critical services and supporting survivors on their journey to recovery."

The Shelter is grateful for the support of Xtra Foods and WAND for their response to domestic violence and commitment to making a significant difference in TT.

Individuals or organisations wishing to support The Shelter’s Wine and Cheese fundraiser can contact 355-7781.