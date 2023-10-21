WASA line in Port of Spain springs leak again

In this file photo, WASA workers repair a broken line at the corner of Frederick and Queens Streets on October 17. - ROGER JACOB

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will be carrying out further emergency repairs at the corner of Frederick and Queen Street, Port of Spain, beginning at 4 pm on Saturday.

It said this will cause a disruption in the flow of traffic.

In a release, WASA said a further leak occurred on Friday in the six-inch diameter cast iron pipeline in the same area which had been previously been repaired on October 16 and 17. The closure of the streets caused significant traffic for people entering the capital city.

The area was covered with metal sheets after the initial repair.

WASA said the repairs are expected to be completed by 8 am on Sunday.

The authority asked motorists to obey the signs and instructions of the traffic control officers on duty in the vicinity of the job site; or use alternative routes where possible.

For further information or assistance, persons can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.