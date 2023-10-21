Trinidad and Tobago citizen repatriated from Israel

The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs says another TT citizen has been evacuated from Israel.

In a press release, the ministry said the citizen, a man, left Israel on October 16 with the assistance of the Dutch government.

The ministry said it requested and received help from the Dutch embassy in Port of Spain for him to be included on a repatriation flight out of Israel.

The ministry was then able to arrange and facilitate his onward journey from Amsterdam, and he arrived home on October 18.

He is the second TT national living in Israel to be safely evacuated after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched attacks on Israel on October 7.

The Hamas attacks left over 1,400 people dead, and retaliatory strikes from Israel have resulted in the deaths of over 3,400 people in Gaza.

The deterioration in security in the region has left foreign nationals in Israel facing challenges in leaving the country as major international airlines have cancelled inbound and outbound flights.

The ministry has since set up an e-mail helpline, ttnationalsisrael@foreign.gov.tt, for TT nationals in Israel who wish to be evacuated or to communicate their presence in the region.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East and establish and maintain contact with TT citizens currently in the region.