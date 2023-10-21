Traffic lights to solve jams

THE EDITOR: I congratulate the "brain surgeons" at Ministry of Works and Transport who hatched the idea of installing two traffic lights on the Eastern Main Road in the D’Abadie area; one where Mausica Road and Ragoo Trace meet the Eastern Main Road (EMR), and the other where La Resource North is separated from La Resource South by the EMR.

Now that the traffic problem in the area has been resolved, once and for all, may I humbly suggest installing some additional traffic lights along the EMR to resolve the traffic nightmares.

My sincere and deepest apologies to the people who live in the West and the South. See, I am not quite as familiar with the roads in other areas as I am with the ones along the East-West Corridor, in particular my 'hood. Perhaps you can forward your recommendations to the brain surgeons unit at the ministry.

As someone who only uses the EMR, since neither I nor any family members are associated with the protective services, thus having exclusive rights to the Priority Bus Route, I was quite aware of the challenges faced daily with traffic in the area, especially coming to the end of the school day. I was also aware that the perennial traffic nightmare was predominantly associated with the “rush hours.” Many of us thus timed the dismissal of schools and moved accordingly.

Thanks to the recent installation of these lights, the traffic jams now exist all hours of the day; recently I observed from as far as east as Cleaver Woods. However, it is not expected that members of the ministry’s brain surgeons unit would be aware of this; almost sure none of them reside in the area.

Since traffic lights seem to be the go-to solution for the traffic nightmare faced by citizens across the country, may I humbly recommend installations at several other key roads and spots across the country, in particular along the East-West Corridor.

One heading west from Arima, at the bottom of the incline leaving the hospital corner, at Beckles Lane. And Olton Road could use one. Another can be placed at Cleaver Road, and one at Reid Lane, D'Abadie. That sharp corner is dangerous for people trying to merge onto the EMR.

A traffic light at the bottom of a hill, coming around a sharp bend, would be as sensible as the traffic light once placed at the Roxy roundabout. One should be placed at the entrance and exit of both gas stations in the D'Abadie area. Many more side roads can use lights. I can certainly see one at John Lane, since merging onto the EMR usually turns into a cussing match between my goodly, honourable self and some random driver.

Since traffic lights today are now being controlled by AI around the world, methinks it might be practical to have one at every gateway that leads onto the major roadways. This way we can guarantee sales for the people contracted to import these lights. Similarly, the people who are contracted to maintain and repair them can be regularly employed, eliminating the need to for them to “pull bull.”

May I also recommend that they reinstate the lights in Port of Spain to their normal working condition by eliminating the “blink mode.” Hopefully, bandits won’t recognise the new opportunity to relieve drivers of their vehicles at gunpoint, late at night, while sitting like ducks at these newly installed lights.

We can certainly thank the geniuses at the ministry’s brain surgeon unit for their contribution.

RUDY CHATO PAUL, SR

D'Abadie