Tobago Hospitality & Tourism Institute students on study tour of Barbados

The Tobago Hospitality & Tourism Institute (THTI) group left on October 18 for a five-day student study tour to Barbados. -

Ten students from the Tobago Hospitality & Tourism Institute (THTI) are on a five-day student study tour to Barbados.

This journey is a blend of academic exploration and cultural experiences, featuring the popular annual Barbados Food & Rum Festival (October 19-22) and educational visits to local academic institutions, a media release said.

The students left on October 18 and are accompanied by their lecturer, chef Arthur Patrick, and the dean of academic services, Shinelle Smith.

The study tour will blend academic learning with practical, real-world experiences in the setting of the Food & Rum Festival.

THTI student Caleb Marcelle expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to travel abroad for the first time. "I hope to learn more about the rich history, traditions, and local way of life in Barbados, gaining a deeper cultural understanding of the island.

"A trip to Barbados can significantly benefit my educational journey by providing real-world insights into the social, environmental, and cultural aspects of the Caribbean region, enriching my understanding beyond what can be learned in a classroom," Marcelle said in the release.

The study tour began with a street-food experience at The Gap, a vibrant mile-long stretch on the south coast of Barbados. The area boasts a plethora of restaurants, hotels, and beaches, making it the perfect starting point for an exciting excursion.

Day two is dedicated to academia, with visits to the UWI Cave Hill campus and Barbados Community College. This offers the students a unique opportunity to connect with peers doing internships at Sandals Barbados, giving them insights into the hotel's renowned training model. The evening concludes with a cultural celebration at Oistins Under the Stars, marking the official start of the festival, the release said.

On day three, students will enjoy a day at Boatyard Beach Adventures, indulging in water slides, rope swinging, and a boat tour for snorkelling amidst shipwrecks and turtles. Afterward, a walk through Bridgetown leads to the festival's Rum Route and the group will end the evening at the festival.

A visit to Harrison's Caves for an eco-adventure amid crystallised limestone caves whose stalagmites are still growing due to the active flowing streams, will be the highlight of day four of the tour.

After this, students will head to the Junior Chef competition, a highlight of the Barbados Food & Rum Festival. As hospitality professionals-in-training, the THTI students will gain from observing top aspiring young chefs put their creativity, talent and training to test in this showdown.

The day will end at the family-friendly Bajan Fair, offering rides, games, and delectable food.

The final day involves a half-island tour before students board their flight back to Trinidad and Tobago.

On their return, they will share their newfound knowledge and experiences in presentations for the wider school community. These will focus on adapting and applying the conceptual designs learned during the tour to the Tobago context.

For updates and insights during the tour, follow #thti_tobago on social media. To learn more about THTI and its programmes visit: www.thti.edu.tt