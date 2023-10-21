Some issues for next CWI meeting

Nicholas Pooran - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: At the next Cricket West Indies (CWI) meeting, the following must be discussed or questioned:

Why are Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, both having retainer contracts, not playing in the regional Super50 series?

Why is the vice-president giving open support to a person, for the second time and with a retainer contract, to not play in the regional series?

Why did the vice-president give support to Pooran to not play for the West Indies in an ODI series? Instead, the player was involved in franchise T20 cricket in the US?

The retainer contract must be reworded to state that the player must be available for all regional series, all training camps, all West Indies matches of any format and all CWI activities.

These and other questions must be answered.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail