Seven held for drug possession in Central raids

Some of the packages of illegal drugs seized by police during an anti-crime operation in the Central Divison on Friday. - Photo courtesy TTPS

The police arrested seven people during various searches and seized a quantity of drugs in the Central Division on Friday.

In the first incident, police executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at the home of 40-year-old man in Cacandee Road, Felicity, Chaguanas.

They found 23 "balls of cocaine" on the man when he was searched. He was arrested and later charged at the Chaguanas Police Station for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers also arrested a 29-year-old man for possession of marijuana after searching his home.

During a search at the Chaguanas market nothing illegal was found. However, the officers arrested three people for marijuana possession, which totalled 1,115.5 grammes.

Additionally, during exercises at Kelly Village, Caroni officers executed a search warrant for firearm and ammunition at Jackman Trace, where they saw two suspects. The men ran when they saw the police but were caught. During a search of one of the men, police found a bag with cocaine and a bag with marijuana on the other.

Both men were arrested and charged for the offences. Investigations are ongoing.