Senator Sunity Maharaj: Link budget to people's passions

File photo/Jeff K Mayers

NEW Independent Senator Sunity Maharaj says the budget should be better aligned to the realities of people's lives as they now stand.

Maharaj made her maiden contribution to the Senate during the budget debate on Friday.

She said national budgets could harness people's passions and create earning streams in areas as diverse as the creative sector, sports hospitality and intellectual tourism.

Maharaj advocated for improvements in the school system through linkages with the creative sector and social services.

She began by saying the Middle East conflict could drive oil prices to US$150 per barrel and Finance Minister Colm Imbert could have "money coming out of his ears."

However, she warned that extra revenues could exacerbate some socio-economic-political problems in TT unless the country had a strategy.

Mulling issues such as crime, homelessness, illiteracy and NCDs, she said, "I can't see the relationship between expenditure and a change in those.

"The reason I can't see it is because the minister did not provide the strategies by which allocating X number of dollars for your problem fixes it."

"We need a targeted approach to problems that are urgent and burning so that they don't get worse. What we need is not growth; we need development."

She urged Imbert to "budget for development", including considering individuals who seemed outside of being meaningful contributors.

Maharaj praised an extract from Imbert's speech, which stated market boxes will boost local farmers.

"He made the connection between Government expenditure on a burning issue and how the (government) guarantee will change the equation."

Noting the budget allocation of almost $1 billion towards food – such as $269 million for students, the Ministries of Social Development, National Security and Youth Development, plus workshops, conferences and celebrations – she urged the mandatory use of some local produce in such meals.

Maharaj said incentives were fine but guaranteed markets were even better.

She lamented that many people were living pay cheque to pay cheque as she termed TT "a gig economy" lived by many entertainers, including some well-known ones.

Maharaj urged support for individuals hanging on to day jobs for the steady benefits provided when, in fact, their passion was the creative sector.

She called for "a penetrating analysis" of the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, whose practitioners, she said, often have to dip into personal funds and take loans while awaiting their due payment.

Maharaj urged a transformation of the education system, which she said now resembled "putting children into warehouses."

She called for an experiential education system staffed by a blending of creative people and pedagogical minds.

"We need a bold project for education, not a version of what we have."

On crime, she related hearing screams on Thursday night after someone was murdered near her home. She said TT was a country of the walking wounded.

"Trauma breeds trauma. Damaged people will damage people."

She had no evidence that increased police recruitment could solve crime but suggested more senior people with good detection skills.

Maharaj said youngsters who spoke as if they were school drop-outs would one day have children.

"You can see now the problem is going to be exponential."

She suggested social services be provided at ECCE centres for parents to bring air problems such as domestic violence or a lack of food.

Regarding crime, she urged more investment in guidance counsellors for school children plus more diagnostic testing for learning disorders in pupils.

Maharaj advocated for intellectual/academic tourism, saying foreign students were already visiting TT to explore its culture and earn doctorates.

Likewise, she said sports tourism for foreign athletes could create a local hospitality sector through bed-and-breakfast businesses offered near sports facilities such as at Preysal.

Maharaj asked where the University of the West Indies (UWI) was heading amid industrial relations disputes and if one hospital block was being palmed off on UWI to run as a teaching facility.

Urging local action on climate change, she said, "If we don't deal with it in our lifetime, our children and grandchildren are going to become climate refugees."