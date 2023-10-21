Princess Whatsername to premiere at Caribbean Cinemas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - AP Photo

The Native Caribbean Foundation's cinematic production of the live stage musical, Princess Whatsername, will premiere at Caribbean Cinemas at South Park and Trincity.

This premiere makes history for the small but vibrant theatre company, exploring a new medium for exposing youth to musical theatre, a media release said.

The shows run October 23-27 at 10 am-11 am for schools only. It has been rated by the Film Censors Board for general audiences, a media release said. Its classic fairy-tale setting features hilarious characters, entertaining musical and a plot full of mystery and adventure, the release said.

Princess Whatsername begins in the Misty Forest where a girl is sleeping all alone but when she wakes, nothing looks familiar to her. She can't remember anything – not where she's from, how she got here or even her own name. She embarks on a journey to discover her identity and meets several fairy-tale characters along the way – Hansel and Gretel, Rumpelstiltskin, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella and Rapunzel, to name a few. Some are helpful, some are dangerous and some are just plain weird, but all have information to help the young girl eventually realise her true identity.

There's also a prince who is desperate to find the princess, but he's always one step behind and inadvertently rescues and wins the hearts of all the wrong princesses. A rocking musical score adds even more fun to new takes on the popular stories.

The release said the story illustrates the need for educators, parents, and communities to make a concerted effort to help misdirected youths, like this young girl who is lost in a perilous world where she has no identity, find the motivation, determination, courage, hope and emotional strength to seek out a clear direction and self-discovery.

The production was recorded during the covid19 pandemic and and cast members range from age eight-18.

The Native Caribbean Foundation said it has been a pillar of the local theatre industry since its first production in 2016 and has been bringing affordable, high-quality musical theatre to all ages. It said its groundbreaking opportunity to screen at Caribbean Cinemas, not only highlights its years of commitment to excellence but also its innovative and unique approach to theatre.

The foundation said its events cater for children with special needs, including the hearing impaired, thus allowing them to experience and enjoy live and recorded theatre.

Schools can book tickets via Whatsapp 687-2939 or 682-2028.