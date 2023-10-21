PM returns from Canada summit

THE Prime Minister has returned from Ottawa, Canada, where he attended the First Canada-Caricom summit.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Dr Rowley returned home on Friday.

The summit began on October 17 and ended on October 19.

At the summit, Rowley called for greater collaboration between Canada and Caricom with respect to regional security.

He said co-operation with Canada was needed with respect to securing small craft to patrol and secure the borders of Caricom nations.

Rowley also identified police training, particularly in combating cybercrime, as another area that could benefit from increased partnership with Canada.