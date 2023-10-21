NGC, Methanex launch Sustain-U training platform

Methanex's Trinidad managing director Colin Bain shakes hands with NGC president Mark Loquan, while Caribbean Ideas Group CEO Chike Farrell looks on. Photo courtesy NGC -

The National Gas Company of TT Ltd (NGC) and Methanex have partnered to sponsor Sustain-U, a sustainability and environment, social, and governance (ESG) training platform developed by Caribbean Ideas Academy.

In a release, NGC said Sustain-U – which was launched last week Thursday – will assist organisations and their employees build a strong sustainability understanding, learn how to quantify impact and take tangible action.

“It is designed to help accelerate the Caribbean region’s pursuit of the UN sustainable development goals with content that addresses learning around these issues that currently act as challenges to regional sustainability. These include increased risk of climate-related disasters – despite our low contribution to greenhouse gas emissions – social issues including crime and poverty, and a pressing need to future proof our institutions to compete more effectively,” the release said.

The first wave of Sustain-U training programmes is expected to “go live” by early 2024. The programmes will feature experienced practitioners providing intuitive and actionable sustainability insights, using a blend of their practical expertise and understanding of our unique Caribbean context.

“We developed Sustain-U because our people are our region’s most important resource. We believe that a learning platform that helps organisations and their employees transition to sustainable practices can accelerate the region overall,” Caribbean Ideas Academy CEO Chike Farrell said.

He added that small island developing states need innovative solutions to achieve sustainable development in order to advance economic growth, improve welfare and preserve the environment for future generations.

Speaking at the launch, NGC president Mark Loquan underscored the importance of education for NGC.

“NGC has made education a cornerstone of our green agenda – our portfolio of clean energy and sustainability initiatives – because we understand the nexus between awareness and action. Any initiative that allows us to effectively teach our citizens about climate change, about the energy transition, about sustainable living and development, is an initiative worth backing,” he said.

Methanex managing director Colin Bain said in order to achieve a sustainable future, collaboration is key.

“This platform will serve as a virtual meeting place, fostering dialogue, encouraging partnerships, and driving collective action towards a more sustainable future. We are pleased to be among the first two founding partners of this initiative, believing that coalition and collaboration provide a powerful path towards achieving sustainability goals,” he said.