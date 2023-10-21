Next Gen Cooking

I introduced Caribbean Flavours TV in 1998, it was my first time doing a television production, but with the mentorship and good guidance of Stephen Lee Pow we turned one season into 17 years on television.

Caribbean Flavours became a household name. It was a programme dedicated to highlighting the beauty and deliciousness of Caribbean cuisine, so much so that I was able to fill three cookbooks with such recipes. It was the programme that everyone looked forward to seeing on Sunday evenings with their families. I enjoyed every minute of it, and Stephen helped me to understand through his slick editing and unrivalled camera skills, what a great production was. Together, we created food TV magic every week.

Fast forward to 2017, when I introduced Indigenous Bites, transitioning to an online show dedicated wholly to sustainability in agriculture. This show enabled me to dig deeper into this sector and unearth the farmers who are making a difference and contributing to sustainability in this country, through their produce but more so through their keen and innovative agri by-products. It has also allowed me to meet farmers who are pivoting away from the fossil fuel industry and creating alternate income-generating means. Indigenous Bites has and continues to be deeply satisfying for me. It’s actually where I wanted to be with Caribbean Flavours, but that journey led me here.

In 2023, my attention has now turned to our younger generation, what are they up to? The curiosity began during my Summer Cooking camps for Kids and Teens. The conversations are always engaging with the younger generation, they see the world differently than we do. Their lifestyles are all so varied. When they attend my week-long cooking camps they all get along. They bond with each other and have different but solid perspectives, and they all have goals and visions for their futures.

One day in conversation with my current producer, no surprise here, Ryan Lee Pow who is also as slick a producer as his dad, and is a member of the millennial generation; I wondered how we could create a show around this generation. He suggested Next Gen Cooking, Conversations and cooking with the next generation.

The show can be viewed on my YouTube channel, @wendyrahamut3881. It's engaging, and relevant and encouraging.

The youth are the people who will be taking our country to the next level, they are our next generation. Brilliant, focused and they all cook too!

Take a look at the show and see the world through their eyes, I am certain you will be hooked.

Here are some recipes which were created for the show.

Aloo tikki

4 large potatoes, peeled and boiled

1 tbs tandoori masala

1 tsp ground geera

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tbs minced chadon beni

1 tsp salt

½ cup fine breadcrumbs

2 tbs flour (optional)

1 cup corn flake crumbs

Coconut oil to fry

Mash the potatoes in a mixing bowl, add the tandoori masala, geera, coriander, chadon beni and salt, mix well, add the breadcrumbs and continue to mix well, Taste and adjust seasonings.

Form the mixture into balls and flatten gently. If mixture seems wet add a bit more breadcrumbs or add a bit of flour.

Heat oil in a wok, place cornflake crumbs in a plate, roll the aloo tikkis into the crumbs and fry until golden.

Serve with any type of chutney.

Makes 12

Savoury drop scones with roasted geera

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

3 tbs butter

3 tbs shortening

1 egg

¾ milk combined with one tbsp lime juice

⅓ cup chopped chives

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

1 tsp roasted geera seeds

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 375F.

Let milk and lime-juice stand for ten minutes until curdled.

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, black pepper and cheese.

Add butter and shortening and rub into flour until mixture resembles small peas. Combine egg with milk and add to flour mixture, add chives, pimentos and geera seed, stir gently.

Batter should be soft.

Drop by tablespoon full onto a greased cookie sheet. Sprinkle with additional parmesan cheese if desired.

Bake 15-20 minutes until risen and golden.

Makes 12 scones.

rahamut@gmail.com

YouTube: @wendyrahamut3881