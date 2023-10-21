Malick man dies after shot by cops in confrontation

File photo -

One man was shot and killed after a police-involved shooting in Morvant on Saturday.

Around noon, Kareem “Toppy” Romeo, 31, of Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria was shot during an altercation with officers of the North Eastern Division.

He was taken to the hospital by the police and was later pronounced dead.

Residents said a police jeep pulled up and several masked and armed police officers got out. They said Romeo was shot and was handcuffed and taken away by the officers.

They said they were shocked when they heard he was pronounced dead at hospital.