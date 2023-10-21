Hundreds flock to C3 Centre for oil, gas jobs in Guyana

Global Tech officials assist applicants fill out forms during their job fair at C3 Centre, San Fernando. The fair is geared towards individuals seeking employment in the Guyana market. - AYANNA KINSALE

Hundreds of people flocked to C3 Centre in Corinth, on the outskirts of San Fernando, on Friday for a chance to work in Guyana.

Global Tech Properties Inc, a real-estate, construction, and property management company based in Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, Guyana, hosted a job fair in collaboration with its parent company, Pass Tech Ltd, based in San Fernando.

The fair was geared to people seeking work in the oil and gas industry as well as construction.

Project manager of Global Tech Jamaal Marcano said the event was supposed to start at 2 pm, but scores of people were waiting at the shopping mall before 9 am when the team arrived to set up.

To try to reduce the number, the process started at around 11 am.

Marcano believed the large turnout reflected a high unemployment rate. He emphasised that the fair was not a promise of employment, but an opportunity to be listed.

He added that the public’s response was overwhelming, and staff were trying to treat everyone as best as possible. “We have been transparent with people. Coming here does not mean they are leaving with a job.

“It means they are now listed with us, so that when the opportunity arises, we can pull from that. Today is more about gathering information, and we will sift through everything and call back people,” Marcano told Newsday at the fair.

“The objective is to see who is out there, what skillsets they have to offer, and what opportunities might be available for them.”

The opportunities are for people to work both in Guyana and Trinidad.

A few days ago, a video of Marcano advertising the fair went viral. Marcano had called on interested people to walk with their resumes, certificates, recent passport-size photos and a police certificate of character.

The advertisement offers over 50 featured positions. Some positions included mason, carpenter, electrician, plumber, roofer, tiler, welder, building inspector, civil engineer, landscaper, technician, Safety personnel, and HR assistant.

In recent years, Guyana’s economy has been growing with three major discoveries of oil fields.

Some job seekers were unemployed, and others were dissatisfied with their employment.

Marcano said most of the people belonged to the oil and gas industry, representing about 60 or 70 per cent of the overall turnout.

“With the rapid rate of development in Guyana, there is a higher demand in this sector than what is available. It is a job fair and not an employment exercise. This is where people get to dialogue with us,” Marcano said.

On the number of people expected to be selected, Marcano said it depends on the outcomes of several projects that the companies have placed bids on.

A similar event is also set to take place in Guyana.

Many people at the fair said they were unemployed and “jumped at the opportunity.”

The event caused a massive traffic-pile up in Corinth and Cocoyea.