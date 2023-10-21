Gopee-Scoon: Trinidad and Tobago is investment hub of Caribbean

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon (centre) with Cui Yi, Chief Investment Promotion Officer at BCEG (on her right) along with members of the Chinese delegation, and senior representative of MTI and invesTT -

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon told a delegation of Chinese investors that TT is an ideal investment hub as it boasts many commercial and manufacturing opportunities.

In a release, the ministry said the delegation was organised by Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG) and facilitated by invesTT, the national investment promotion agency.

The delegation, led by BCEG chief investment promotion officer Cui Yi, represented a range of Chinese manufacturers in the construction, furniture, footwear, environmental, renewable energy and agricultural industries.

During the meeting, Gopee-Scoon acknowledged TT's longstanding fraternal relationship with China, pointing to the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate (PPIE) as the first Belt and Road project completed in the Caribbean.

She underscored the efforts of the TT government to increase trade and investment, highlighting the country’s ideal location, low utility rates, highly skilled population, and preferential access to key markets through TT’s trade agreements including the USA, Canada, Panama and Colombia and attractive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives under the new special economic zones regime.

In addition to a tour of the estate, the delegation’s itinerary included meetings with executives of the Pt Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (Plipdeco) and the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA).

Yi said he was pleased with the outcome of the PPIE and underscored the good relationship between BCEG and the government throughout the project.

Gopee-Scoon said, “We are very proud of the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate. It is one of the best parks in TT, and it is ready for investments.”

The minister will lead a delegation from the ministry in November to the 16th China-LAC Business Summit, Beijing; the 6th China International Import-Expo, Shanghai; and a promotional investment tour of Jiangsu province, China, to promote TT’s export potential and investment opportunities.