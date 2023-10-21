Electrical problem shuts off water for thousands across Trinidad

WASA Caroni water treatment plant, Caroni. File photo/Roger Jacob -

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the disruption of water supply being experienced by people in north, central and south Trinidad served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant was caused by a T&TEC power failure between 1 and 2 pm on Saturday.

In a release, WASA said it was restarting operations at the plant but it may take between six and 12 hours for the transmission and distribution systems to normalise fully.

The affected areas in North Trinidad include those served by Valsayn Booster Stations A and B: Champs Fleurs, Mt Hope, Santa Cruz, Saddle Road, San Juan, Malick, Laventille Road, Febeau Village, and Laventille; and north Trinidad served by the El Socorro Booster Station: Barataria, St Anns, Morvant, Cascade, East Dry River, Dibe, Long Circular, Port-of-Spain, St James, St Barbs, Cocorite, Gonzales, and Belmont.

In central and south Trinidad, the areas affected include Piarco, Caroni North and South Bank Road, Cunupia, Endeavour, Chaguanas, Longdenville, Felicity, Caroni Savannah Road, California, Bank Village, Carapichaima, St Mary’s, Mc Bean, Couva, Claxton Bay, Esperanza, San Fernando, and Marabella.

The southwest peninsula from San Fernando to Point Fortin is also affected, as well as La Romaine, Palmiste, Phillipine, Woodland, Debe, Penal, Siparia, and Fyzabad.

Customers requiring assistance or further information can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/26. WASA thanked customers for their patience and understanding.