Apology by Hinds not enough

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: I write this letter with a heavy heart and deep sense of disappointment regarding the recent apology by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to the people of TT. It is clear an apology is just not enough to address the serious issues that have plagued our nation’s security.

The apology came in the wake of numerous security breaches, rising crime rates, and a general feeling of insecurity that has engulfed our country. While I appreciate the gesture of acknowledging the failures, it is disheartening to see that this apology comes without any concrete actions or plans to rectify the situation.

Apologies, though an important first step, only bear meaning when followed by genuine and effective measures to prevent the repetition of mistakes. The people deserve more than mere words; they deserve tangible actions that will restore their faith in the Government’s ability to provide them with safety and security.

Crime rates continue to skyrocket, leaving families in constant fear and businesses struggling to survive.

It is not enough for the minister to apologise for these issues; he must present us with a comprehensive plan to tackle crime, including increased police presence, enhanced intelligence gathering, and stricter border control measures.

We need to see the Government actively supporting law enforcement agencies and providing them with the necessary resources and training to combat crime effectively.

Furthermore, the minister’s apology should extend beyond mere words to addressing the systemic issues that have contributed to the lack of security.

Proper funding should be allocated to our judiciary to ensure swift and fair trials, and prisons should be adequately resourced and staffed, providing an environment conducive to rehabilitation rather than a breeding ground for criminal behaviour.

Apologies alone cannot compensate for the loss of innocent lives, the trauma that victims endure, or the economic setbacks suffered due to the lack of security. We need comprehensive reforms to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.

I urge the minister and the Government to recognise that apologies alone are not enough. We need concrete actions, plans and strategies. We deserve better.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima