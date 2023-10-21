12 compete for Tobago Calypso Monarch title

Sharlan Bailey - SUREASH CHOLAI

SOME 11 calypsonians will come up against defending champion Nicole Thomas in the Tobago Calypso Monarch Finals tonight at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. Starting time is 7 pm.

The show, Creating New Legacies and Celebrating Legends, is a collaboration between the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

The winner of the October 21 competition will automatically be included in the National Calypso Monarch Finals in Trinidad in 2024.

The show features performances by Kernal Roberts, Sekon Sta, Kevan Calliste, Sharlan Bailey and Isaac Blackman.

The finalists, in order of appearance, are:

1. Wendy Garrick – Keep Your Head Up

2. Janelle Winchester Moore (Jay Soul) –- The Tobago I Know

3. Roslyn Reid aka Roslyn – The Season For Calypso

4. Wendell Frederick (Excite) – Stop Abusing the Children

5. Giselle Fraser (GG) – Going Down Fighting

6. Caston Cupid – Straight From the Heart

7. Dillon Thomas (Dilly Suede) – It Wasn’t Me

8. Nicole Thomas – The Truth Is

9. Dalanie Baynes – Don’t Spoil the Good Vibes

10. Alex Gift (Tobago Chalkie) – The Feud

11. Collin McMillan (Mackie) – Find Your Purpose

12. Ayesha Nicholls – Bring Back the Sweetness