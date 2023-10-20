Why PM can't be on crime team

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Strident calls for Prime Minister Rowley's inclusion in his crime talks team demonstrate an absence of both clarity and understanding of the process.

In his capacity as the head of the National Security Council, the PM is required to lead the discussions, evaluate associated risks and take responsibility for the outcomes of all decisions.

Simple logic dictates that he should therefore await the outcome of deliberations between the teams. Only after recommendations have been appropriately examined and deliberated on will he then take decisions on the way forward.

Clearly, in these circumstances it is simply reckless, irresponsible, illogical and unreasonable to demand that he be a part of the Opposition and Government consultations.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail