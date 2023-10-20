Tobago T10 Windball knockout phase bowls off

DXL Crown Point Spartans -

EIGHT teams have their eyes set on the $20,000 first prize as the knockout phase of the Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket League bowls off on Saturday at Parade Square, Bacolet.

The quarter-final slate was finalised on Tuesday, following completion of the two remaining preliminary matches.

Main Ridge Challengers completed the preliminary round unbeaten, when they easily chased Concordia Rising Stars' modest score of 62 for eight.

Caldon Kerr returned season’s best figures of three wickets for four runs, bowling for the winners.

Challengers only needed 3.4 overs to overhaul the total, racing to 65 for two.

Belle Garden Smashers needed a victory to progress, and they had no problems versus Mason Hall Challengers.

Smashers, led by 25 runs from Joshua Yorke, were bowled out for 84 runs in 7.5 overs. Mason Hall's Anroy Des Vignes took three wickets for ten runs.

The Smashers bowling was backed by their fielders, and they kept the Challengers' reply in check as they could only progress to 67 for eight, when the overs ran out.

Adrian Alexander was the pick of the Smashers bowlers, claiming two wickets for ten runs.

Despite the loss, Challengers will see action in the next round.

Defending champions DXL Crown Point Spartans also advanced to the next phase unbeaten. Roxborough United, Betsy Hope-Scrape-Up, Buccoo United and Roxborough Gunners are the other qualifiers.

Missing the cut were Rising Stars, Whim Sharks, Smashers and Pembroke Upsetters.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday from 11 am.

On Sunday, semifinal action begins at 10 am, followed by the third-place play-off and grand final at 3.30 pm.

