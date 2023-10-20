Public Administration Ministry: Online payslip glitch fixed

Public Administration Minister Allyson West. -

THE Ministry of Public Administration has said an online payslip glitch has been fixed and has apologised for any inconvenience it caused.

On Tuesday, public servants took to social media to complain that they were seeing other people's payslips on the IHRIS (Integrated Human Resource Information System) ESS (Employee Self Service) website.

Some saw the payslips of members of the protective services, including the police, Coast Guard and Fire Service.

On Wednesday, Public Administration Minister Allyson West had told Newsday the ministry was aware of the issue and working on it.

In a press release on Wednesday evening, the ministry said the issue was "isolated to the ESS module...which was immediately taken offline.

"The matter was resolved and services restored within three hours.

"The Ministry of Public Administration apologises for any inconvenience caused and continues to take all necessary steps to ensure that the system is sufficiently robust."