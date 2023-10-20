PSB head charged with dangerous driving

In this file photo police officers of the Professional Standards Bureau embark on a mission from their headquarters on Henry Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The head of the Professional Standards Bureau Snr Supt Suzette Martin was served on Friday with a summons to attend court on a criminal charge of dangerous driving.

The charge relates to an incident on April 18, on the Priority Bus Route, at the Croisee, San Juan where a 14-year-old schoolboy's foot was injured.

Martin was driving an unmarked police vehicle and stopped to help the schoolboy afterwards.

The summons orders Martin to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 27.

The charge was served by acting ACP Wayne Mystar on Friday after he sought advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The summons was granted on October 19, the deadline of the six months to file a summary offence. Police had initially closed the investigation into the matter, but investigators relied on additional information from a Police Complaints Authority probe.

Newsday understands that police regulations do not require Martin to be suspended from office pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Martin has been leading investigations into several high-profile matters involving police misconduct, extra-judicial killings and allegations against firearm dealers.

Newsday understands that she has been shortlisted by the Police Service Commission as a candidate for one of three vacancies for deputy commissioners of police.