Paria, Cummings conquer Tobago schools cross-run

Mykhal Paria of Signal Hill Secondary, left, and Oshea Cummings of Mason Hall Secondary won the Secondary Schools Track and Field cross-run in Tobago on Wednesday. -

Mykhal Paria of Signal Hill Secondary won his second title in the Tobago leg of the Secondary Schools Track and Field long-distance running league, on Wednesday.

The event, which started at Mt Irvine and finished in Buccoo, was completed by a record 268 athletes.

Paria, who easily won the 6k cross-country run last month, had stiff competition from national triathlon athlete Jacob Cox this time and needed to sprint to hold off his rival.

Paria negotiated the grass, road and sand conditions in 20 minutes and ten seconds, while Cox of Scarborough Secondary was the runner-up trailing by just three seconds. Kyle Reid of Signal Hill rounded off the top three in (21.33).

Paria, who won the over-17 boys title, acknowledged having to shift gears to get the victory.

He said, “I came here for a relaxing run, but the guy who came second was pushing hard and I had to put out extra, because I did not want to lose.”

Cox secured the boys under-17 trophy.

Describing the race conditions, Paria said, “The only difficult part for me was the grass, it was uneven and had plenty holes, otherwise it was okay.”

Oshea Cummings of Mason Hall Secondary, 13, outclassed her older competitors to win the overall female accolade in 23 minutes and 54 seconds, for 14th overall.

Last year’s winner Sylina Jack of Goodwood had to settle for second in (26.13) and Natalia Eastman of Roxborough (26.58) was third fastest.

Cummings was victorious in the female 4k cross-country run last month and had no problems on this course. “The race was good. I had no problems, everything was fine for me,” she added.

Cummings also secured the female under-15 top prize.

Other age group winners were Rasheeda Cave (32.27) of Roxborough (over-17 girls); Natalia Eastman (35.17) of Roxborough (under-17 girls); Aaron Radgman (21.35) of Goodwood (under-15 boys); Kerlon Henry (25.37) of Signal Hill (boys under-13) and Jahlissa Samuel (28.54) of Scarborough Secondary (under-13 girls).

The third event of the SSTF middle distance league will be a 5K road race at Bacolet on November 14.