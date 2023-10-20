Mixed views over proposed electricity rate increases

Cumberdale Pharmacy proprietor Kenrick Cumberbatch said if electricity rates are increased there would be a ripple effect among businesses across the country. - ROGER JACOB

THE proposed increase in electricity rates by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) drew mixed reactions from members of the public. However, several small business owners all were unanimous in expressing discomfort with the plans.

Newsday spoke with several small business owners in Port of Spain and St Augustine on Thursday, hours after the RIC held a press conference to announce its proposed rate increase for all T&TEC customers across the board from residential to commercial to industrial.

Kenrick Cumberbatch, who operates Cumberdale Pharmacy opposite the southern side of UWI, St Augustine campus, said the proposed rate hikes was not news he expected as the world celebrates pharmacy week.

“For a small traditional pharmacy like this…it’s not a big establishment so it is going to really take a financial toll on us. The economy is depressed at this time so it’s a challenge for us. Business is not as buoyant as it used to be so, it’s going to really take a toll.”

Asked if he planned to cut back on his electricity usage, Cumberbatch said there is little he can do in that regard.

“We need the AC running as long as we are open and we are open ten hours a day. Probably the most we can look at is switching the dusk to dawn security light to a solar light.”

A nearby doubles vendor, Anand Pariag, said he does not support the rate increase.

“That is too much, everything is going sky high. Food prices are already high, now electricity is going to increase. They are squeezing the poor people. It’s too much now. And just now down the road is property tax. Oh God government, no more!”

Sorina Gonzales, a restaurant operator in Port of Spain said the proposal means she will have to absorb the impact.

“You can’t just increase your food prices like that. As it is, sales are slow and if you increase then it’s going to be tougher than it already is.” Gonzales said there is little she can do to reduce her electricity usage.

“We tried to change all our appliances from electric to gas but (the bill) didn’t change much.”

One coffee shop owner at a mall in downtown Port of Spain, who identified herself as Candice, said her electricity bill is covered in her rental fee, so she expects her rent to increase if the rate increase is implemented.

She said she is at the mercy of the landlord, adding there is little she can do as she has no choice if she wants to keep her business operating.

TRINIS A BIT SPOILED

Some members of the public took a more measured approach, with radio host and entertainer Jerome “Rome” Precilla telling Newsday the rate increase was “a long time coming.” He added that it will hopefully spark a culture change.

“TT benefits from some of the cheapest electricity rates across the region. My background is in engineering and I used to do energy audits throughout the region and I realised that Trinis are a bit spoiled in terms of the subsidy when it comes to our electricity rates.

"Nobody likes an increase but I think our population has to start to pay more attention to how we use electricity. We are a people who leave lights and air conditioning on for the entire day and we don’t pay it any mind because the rates are so cheap. But now people will have to be more mindful of how we use electricity.”

He urged people to turn to more sustainable measures such as solar water heaters and solar electricity.

One woman said the increase is difficult to accept as she can’t imagine what she will do when her bill increases.

“It will affect me a lot because my bill is already high. I will be working just to pay TTEC. It makes no sense to raise electricity rates but not salaries. They need to make sure people could balance their bills.”

She said the heat made it even more difficult to attempt to reduce the electricity usage in her home.

“I can’t come down hard on anyone (in my house) because even two fans aren’t enough to deal with this heat.”

Another woman blamed the government for their role in the increase.

“This government crazy. My bill going to go up and I’m really upset about that.”

Another radio host, Adrian “Bass” Hackshaw, urged the general public to find ways to supplement their income as he said price increases are generally unavoidable.

“I will tell people, you have to make a job instead of taking a job. If you make pepper sauce, then find way to turn that into a business. Use what you have to make resources. We all have things we can do to make an extra dollar and that is what it is about. Make an extra dollar to survive because everything is going up.”