Man charged over shooting outside deputy prisons commissioner's home

In this October 11 file photo, an officer looks at the bullet riddled SUV outside the house of Deputy Prisons Commissioner Sherwin Bruce on Sparrow Avenue, Barataria. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Santa Cruz man has been remanded into custody over the shooting last week in front of Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Sherwin Bruce’s home.

Emmanuel Joseph, 22, appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday, charged with two counts of attempted murder against a prison officer and a female victim.

Joseph was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life,

The victims, Bruce’s daughter and driver, were in an SUV on October 11 around 7.10 am, when two masked men armed with guns shot at the vehicle, then escaped.

The injured victims were taken to hospital.

Later that day, police arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Joseph was charged on October 18, following advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter was adjourned to October 24.